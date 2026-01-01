Streamline your lead tracking, outreach, consultations, and follow-ups all within one organized system.
Winning clients as a resume consultant often stalls not from lack of expertise, but from disorganized marketing and client management.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many resume consultants transition to centralized platforms like ClickUp to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines tightly connected.
Expanding marketing channels requires smarter coordination.
Implement a structured system that turns leads into loyal clients.
Handling client acquisition, resume writing, and marketing alone can cause inconsistent growth.
Track client inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client pipelines and marketing campaigns.
Automatically gather client inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Monitor lead conversion rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects in real time.