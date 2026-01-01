Centralize lead capture, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups within a streamlined, industry-tailored workflow.
Securing new clients in restructuring advisory often falters not from expertise but from fragmented marketing and follow-up methods.
Here are the typical breakdown points:
Industry leaders pivot to centralized workspaces, connecting leads, tasks, communications, and timelines to maintain clarity.
An expanding network requires unified coordination.
A focused framework to convert prospects into retained clients.
Juggling client consultations, financial analysis, and marketing solo can stall consistent growth.
Track client inquiries, consultations, and signed engagements with clear ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage deals, meetings, and marketing campaigns.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain feedback within task comments.
Monitor deal progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.