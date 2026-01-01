Streamline client prospecting, outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups with one cohesive workflow.
Attracting clients for repurposing editing hinges less on skill and more on managing marketing and sales processes efficiently.
Here’s where repurposing editors often face hurdles:
Many repurposing editors centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, communications, and deadlines aligned.
Multiple marketing platforms demand organized coordination.
Create a reliable system that converts inquiries into booked editing projects.
Juggling editing, client outreach, and marketing solo can create inconsistent growth.
Manage inquiries, sample edits, proposals, and bookings with assigned owners and deadlines.
Use List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and campaigns effectively.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback centralized.
Track booking stats, marketing outcomes, and project deadlines in real-time.