Centralize lead tracking, outreach, appointments, and follow-ups in a unified, efficient workflow.
Securing clients in the relocation advisory field isn't about expertise alone. It falters when lead generation, engagement, and booking processes are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Common pitfalls include:
Many relocation advisors consolidate client acquisition into a single workspace, connecting leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly.
Expanding client channels demand smarter coordination and clarity.
A clear, repeatable process to convert leads into committed relocation clients.
Juggling client consultations, research, and marketing solo can hinder consistent client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and confirmed bookings with clear accountability and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client engagements and marketing activities.
Automatically collect client inquiries and keep all feedback within the workflow.
Monitor client acquisition KPIs, marketing ROI, and upcoming move-ins in real time.