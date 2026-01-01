New reel videographers often acquire initial clients by showcasing their reels on social media, networking, and offering discounted or free projects to build a portfolio.

Effective steps include:

Consistently sharing your best reel content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok

Collaborating with local creators or businesses for exposure

Utilizing referral incentives

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to avoid missed opportunities

Using ClickUp helps track these early leads with contact info, inquiry details, and automated follow-up reminders, turning interest into bookings efficiently.