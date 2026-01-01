New Reddit managers often secure initial clients by showcasing their expertise in niche communities, offering trial services, and leveraging personal networks.

Helpful steps include:

Engage authentically in relevant subreddits

Offer free or discounted management for initial projects

Network with content creators and marketers

Log and track every inquiry to avoid missing opportunities

ClickUp can help by logging leads as tasks with key info and follow-up reminders, turning interest into active engagements efficiently.