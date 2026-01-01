Centralize lead capture, outreach, project management, and follow-ups in one cohesive pipeline.
Attracting puzzle design clients often falters not due to skill but because marketing, outreach, and booking efforts are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the breakdown usually happens:
Many puzzle designers centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand better coordination.
Implement a streamlined system to turn inquiries into confirmed projects.
Managing design, client communications, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent client flow.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and project stages with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and marketing activities.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and key deadlines in real time.