Securing clients for puppet making seldom hinges on your craftsmanship. The real hurdles arise from fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking systems.

Here’s where the process typically unravels:

Untracked lead sources: Prospects arrive via social media, craft fairs, or referrals but lack centralized tracking

Prospects arrive via social media, craft fairs, or referrals but lack centralized tracking Inconsistent communication: Follow-ups and messaging styles vary with each inquiry

Follow-ups and messaging styles vary with each inquiry Lost inquiries: Messages from DMs, emails, or website forms slip through the cracks

Messages from DMs, emails, or website forms slip through the cracks Delayed responses: Production and customization slow down timely client interactions

Production and customization slow down timely client interactions Unclear lead prioritization: Difficulty distinguishing high-value commissions from casual interest

Difficulty distinguishing high-value commissions from casual interest Content overload: Frequent promotions without a targeted strategy

Frequent promotions without a targeted strategy Manual administration: Contracts, pricing discussions, and scheduling are disjointed

Contracts, pricing discussions, and scheduling are disjointed Scaling struggles: Increased inquiries lead to chaotic workflows without automation

Many puppet makers benefit from consolidating client management into one workspace, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines seamlessly connected.