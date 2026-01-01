Streamline prospecting, outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups within one organized system.
Securing clients as a publication designer often isn’t about skill—it falters when lead management, outreach, and project tracking scatter across disconnected tools.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many publication designers centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand better coordination.
A clear process to turn inquiries into signed design projects.
Juggling design, client communication, and marketing solo can hinder consistent client growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, proposals, and contracts with clear task ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Track project progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.