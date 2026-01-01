Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, project management, and follow-up workflows in one unified platform.
Winning projects rarely hinges solely on engineering skill. It often collapses when marketing efforts, outreach, and client management are scattered across disconnected tools.
Here’s where breakdowns typically occur:
Many prototyping engineers streamline client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, communications, and timelines in one workspace.
Multiple outreach channels add complexity that demands coordination.
An end-to-end workflow to convert inquiries into signed contracts.
Handling design, fabrication, and client acquisition solo can fragment growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear accountability and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns effectively.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track project milestones, client acquisition metrics, and upcoming deadlines in real time.