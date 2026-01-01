Centralize your outreach, lead tracking, proposal creations, and follow-ups with one seamless workflow.
Attracting clients for proposal design isn’t about skill alone — it’s often hindered by disorganized marketing and fragmented tools.
Here’s where breakdowns often happen:
Many proposal design teams consolidate client acquisition into a unified workspace, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines tightly integrated.
Managing multiple marketing channels demands coordinated tools.
A step-by-step system to convert prospects into booked projects.
Managing client acquisition alongside crafting proposals solo can be overwhelming.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and contract stages with clear accountability and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage campaigns and project deadlines.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within the platform.
Track proposal submissions, client conversions, and marketing ROI in real time.