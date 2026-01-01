Centralize lead tracking, client outreach, negotiations, and closing deals in one streamlined system.
Winning property sourcing clients is rarely about lack of expertise. It falters when lead capture, communication, and deal tracking are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where breakdowns often occur:
Top property sourcers consolidate client pipelines in one platform to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines fully connected.
Expanding lead channels demands integrated coordination.
A step-by-step system to convert inquiries into signed agreements.
Juggling property research, client communication, and deal negotiation solo can cause inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, evaluations, offers, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to oversee deals and marketing efforts.
Capture inquiries automatically and centralize all feedback within the workflow.
Monitor lead conversion, marketing ROI, and deal progress with live dashboards.