Streamline lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within a single, organized workflow.
Attracting property management clients often fails not due to lack of expertise but because marketing, outreach, and booking processes are scattered across disconnected tools.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many property managers centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines connected.
More channels mean more coordination challenges.
Implement a structured system to guide inquiries into signed management contracts.
Handling property listings, tenant relations, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Track client inquiries, property assessments, and contract statuses with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage properties, tasks, and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track lead conversion, campaign results, and upcoming client tasks in real time.