Streamline your lead tracking, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within one organized system.
Securing clients as a prop stylist seldom fails due to skill; it falters when marketing, outreach, and bookings are fragmented across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many prop stylists improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, communications, tasks, and deadlines into one workspace.
Juggling multiple marketing channels often means juggling more chaos.
Implement a clear, repeatable system that converts inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Juggling sourcing, styling, and client outreach solo can cause client flow to be unpredictable.