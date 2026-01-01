Streamline lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and client follow-ups—all within one clear, efficient workflow.
Winning new property development clients isn’t about your building skills—it’s about coordinating marketing, outreach, and sales processes effectively.
Here’s where client acquisition typically stumbles:
Many prop builders consolidate client acquisition into a unified platform to keep leads, tasks, communication, and timelines connected seamlessly.
Expanding channels require smarter coordination.
A repeatable process to turn inquiries into confirmed development projects.
Managing project acquisition, design, and client communication alone can hamper steady growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and contracts with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries automatically and centralize feedback within tasks.
Track project statuses, marketing effectiveness, and deadlines in real time.