Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups into one streamlined workflow tailored for proofreading professionals.
Landing proofreading clients isn’t about skill alone. The real struggle lies in disorganized marketing efforts, scattered outreach, and inefficient booking systems.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many proofreaders centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
A dependable system for transforming inquiries into confirmed proofreading projects.
Managing editing, client outreach, and marketing solo can disrupt growth.
Manage inquiries, sample reviews, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain client feedback within your workflow.
Monitor booking trends, campaign effectiveness, and deadlines in real time.