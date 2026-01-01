New proofreaders often secure initial clients by showcasing their skills through samples, leveraging referrals, and accepting small projects. Visibility and prompt responses are key.

Practical tips include:

Regularly sharing sample edits on LinkedIn or personal websites

Offering discounted or trial services to acquaintances or local businesses

Networking with authors, editors, and publishing professionals

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure timely follow-up

Using ClickUp to track early leads as tasks with contact details and reminders helps prevent missed opportunities and turns interest into bookings.