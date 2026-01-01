Streamline lead tracking, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups within a unified workflow tailored for production professionals.
Landing production assistant gigs isn’t just about skill—it’s about managing leads and communications efficiently.
Here’s where workflows often break down:
Many production assistants centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, and communications connected and manageable.
More channels and contacts demand smarter coordination.
Implement a system to convert inquiries into confirmed production gigs.
Managing applications, scheduling, and communications solo can hinder consistent gig acquisition.
Track inquiries, interviews, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage assignments and marketing efforts.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Monitor booking progress, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming projects in real time.