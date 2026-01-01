Streamline your client acquisition process by managing leads, outreach, proposals, and follow-ups in one unified platform.
Securing clients as a product designer often hinges less on skill and more on managing scattered communication and marketing efforts.
Common pitfalls include:
Top product designers centralize client acquisition workflows, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected seamlessly.
As your marketing channels grow, coordination complexity increases.
Build a repeatable system to turn inquiries into long-term clients.
Juggling design, client communication, and marketing solo can disrupt steady client growth.
Track every inquiry, consultation, and contract with clear ownership and scheduling.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain feedback within tasks.
Monitor conversion metrics, content performance, and project schedules in real time.