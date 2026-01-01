New product designers often jumpstart their client base by showcasing their portfolio, networking in design communities, and collaborating on small projects.

Actionable tips include:

Regularly sharing case studies and work samples on LinkedIn and Dribbble

Offering discounted or pro bono work to build testimonials

Partnering with startups or agencies for referrals

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure timely follow-up

Using ClickUp helps keep track of leads and organize communications, turning initial interest into confirmed engagements.