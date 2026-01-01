Centralize prospect tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups in one streamlined system.
Securing clients for product curation isn’t about lacking expertise. It falters when lead generation, outreach, and booking operations are fragmented across multiple tools.
Common pitfalls include:
Many product curators centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected and manageable.
More sourcing channels mean more coordination complexity.
Develop a consistent system that converts inquiries into confirmed projects.
Managing sourcing, client communication, and marketing solo can hinder growth consistency.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and contracts with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage campaigns and project pipelines.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track client acquisition metrics, marketing effectiveness, and project deadlines in real time.