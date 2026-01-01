Centralize prospecting, client outreach, proposal tracking, and onboarding in one streamlined system.
Landing clients in process consulting is less about expertise and more about managing fragmented outreach and follow-up workflows effectively.
Here’s where client acquisition typically breaks down:
Many process consultants turn to centralized platforms to unify leads, communications, and project timelines for better client management.
More client channels require smarter coordination to stay ahead.
Develop a repeatable system that transforms leads into signed contracts.
Juggling client work, marketing, and administration alone can hinder consistent growth.
Track prospects, consultations, proposals, and signed contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views to manage sales cycles and marketing activities.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain all feedback and discussions within tasks.
Track lead conversion, marketing impact, and project timelines in real time.