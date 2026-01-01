Streamline lead capture, client outreach, case management, and follow-ups with one powerful workflow.
Securing probate clients often stumbles not on expertise but on fragmented marketing and follow-up systems.
Typical obstacles include:
Many probate consultants consolidate client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and manageable.
Managing probate client inquiries across multiple channels demands coordinated workflows.
Build a consistent system for converting inquiries into retained clients.
Managing casework, client acquisition, and follow-ups solo can lead to inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and client onboarding with ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage cases and outreach efforts.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all feedback and client communication in one place.
Track client acquisition metrics, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming tasks live.