New private bartenders often find their first clients by showcasing their skills locally and networking.

Try these steps:

Share your craft on social media with event highlights

Offer discounted or demo services for friends and local businesses

Partner with event planners and venues

Log every inquiry to follow up promptly

ClickUp helps by tracking early leads as tasks with contact info, inquiry source, and follow-up reminders to convert interest into bookings instead of losing touch across channels.