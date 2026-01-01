Securing clients in printmaking rarely hinges on skill alone. Issues arise when promotion, outreach, and order management are scattered across multiple tools.

Common pitfalls include:

Undefined client funnel: Leads arrive via craft fairs, online shops, or referrals but lack tracking

Leads arrive via craft fairs, online shops, or referrals but lack tracking Irregular outreach: Follow-ups differ for each inquiry without a standard approach

Follow-ups differ for each inquiry without a standard approach Lost prospects: Messages from marketplaces, social media, and emails slip through cracks

Messages from marketplaces, social media, and emails slip through cracks Delayed responses: Production timelines slow communication and booking confirmations

Production timelines slow communication and booking confirmations Unclear priorities: Difficulty distinguishing between urgent commissions and casual interest

Difficulty distinguishing between urgent commissions and casual interest Overwhelming marketing: Posting without a strategic schedule leads to inconsistent visibility

Posting without a strategic schedule leads to inconsistent visibility Manual paperwork: Pricing discussions, contracts, and scheduling handled separately

Pricing discussions, contracts, and scheduling handled separately Growth barriers: Increasing leads cause chaos without repeatable processes

Many printmakers centralize client intake to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and accessible.