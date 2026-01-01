Streamline your lead gathering, outreach, order tracking, and follow-ups within one organized system.
Securing clients in printmaking rarely hinges on skill alone. Issues arise when promotion, outreach, and order management are scattered across multiple tools.
Common pitfalls include:
Many printmakers centralize client intake to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and accessible.
Expanding sales channels brings more coordination challenges.
Establish a consistent system that transforms inquiries into commissioned works.
Juggling creative work, production, and marketing solo can disrupt client growth.
Track inquiries, design consultations, and order confirmations with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee commissions and promotional campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Track commission status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming projects in real time.