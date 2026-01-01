Streamline lead tracking, client outreach, order management, and follow-ups within one organized workflow.
Growing your print shop’s client base often hinges not on your printing quality, but on how well you manage your marketing and sales processes.
Here’s where inefficiencies typically arise:
Many print shops transition client management into a centralized platform to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected and manageable.
Expanding print services means juggling more client touchpoints and coordination.
Develop a reliable system that transforms inquiries into confirmed print orders.
Wearing all hats from production to sales can hinder consistent client growth.
Track inquiries, quotes, and orders with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage orders and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track order status, marketing results, and upcoming deadlines in real-time.