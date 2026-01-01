Centralize lead capture, outreach, order management, and follow-ups into one streamlined system.
Securing clients for a Print On Demand store often stumbles not on product quality but on fragmented marketing and sales workflows.
Typical struggles include:
Many Print On Demand store owners adopt a unified workspace to link leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly.
Expanding sales channels demand smarter coordination.
A consistent system to turn inquiries into loyal customers.
Juggling design, marketing, and customer service solo can make growth unpredictable.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and orders with clear assignment and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline views for order and campaign management.
Collect customer inquiries with Forms and keep feedback centralized in task comments.
Track sales progress, marketing results, and order statuses in real time.