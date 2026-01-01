Centralize lead tracking, campaign outreach, client onboarding, and follow-ups in one streamlined platform.
Winning PPC clients rarely fails because of expertise. The breakdown happens when prospecting, outreach, and onboarding workflows are fragmented across multiple tools.
Here’s where agencies often struggle:
Many PPC agencies centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines aligned.
More channels mean more coordination — simplify it.
Develop a repeatable process to turn prospects into long-term clients.
Juggling campaign management, client outreach, and reporting solo can cause inconsistency.
Manage inquiries, discovery calls, and proposals with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee campaigns and client pipelines.
Automatically capture lead data and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track client acquisition metrics, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.