Streamline lead tracking, class bookings, and follow-ups within a single, efficient system.
Securing students for pottery classes often isn’t about skill; it’s about managing inquiries and bookings effectively.
Here’s where things get complicated:
Many pottery instructors centralize their client management to keep leads, tasks, communications, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing efforts means more to coordinate.
Establish a clear process for transforming interest into class enrollments.
Handling classes, studio prep, and marketing solo can make student growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, trial classes, and enrollments with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee classes and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback centralized.
Track enrollment progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming classes in real time.