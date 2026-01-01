New pottery instructors typically find their first students through showcasing their work locally and online, leveraging personal networks, and offering trial classes.

Effective steps include:

Sharing work consistently on social platforms

Hosting free or discounted trial sessions

Partnering with local art shops or community centers

Capturing every inquiry to avoid lost opportunities

Tracking leads in ClickUp helps organize contacts, track sources, and schedule timely follow-ups, turning interest into enrollments rather than missed chances.