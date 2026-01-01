Centralize lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a clear, efficient pipeline.
Winning podcast clients isn’t about your equipment or skills—it’s how you manage leads, outreach, and scheduling.
Here’s where studios often struggle:
Many podcast studios switch to a unified workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
More channels mean more complexity—manage it with clarity.
A proven system to turn inquiries into confirmed podcast bookings.
Juggling recording, editing, and marketing solo can cause client growth to fluctuate.
Manage inquiries, discovery calls, and bookings with clear accountability and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee recordings and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep all feedback within the workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing ROI, and upcoming projects in real time.