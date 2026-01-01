Centralize your prospecting, outreach, bookings, and client management in one streamlined system.
Attracting clients as a podcast showrunner is less about your skill and more about managing outreach effectively.
Where things typically unravel:
Many podcasters enhance client acquisition by centralizing all leads, tasks, and communication in a single workspace.
Expanding marketing channels demands smarter coordination.
A consistent system to transform leads into booked clients.
Wearing many hats—from production to marketing—can make client acquisition inconsistent.
Track inquiries, discovery calls, and bookings with clear task ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee client projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback centralized within your workflow.
Monitor booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deliverables in real time.