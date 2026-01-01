New podcast coaches often secure initial clients through networking, social proof, and offering free or discounted sessions to build testimonials.

Effective tactics include:

Consistent sharing of coaching success stories on social platforms

Hosting free webinars or workshops to demonstrate expertise

Partnering with podcasters and podcast networks

Logging every inquiry within ClickUp to ensure timely follow-ups

Using ClickUp helps organize early leads by tracking contact details, source, and next steps, turning casual interest into booked coaching sessions.