Streamline lead sourcing, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups within a cohesive system tailored for podcast booking professionals.
Failing to secure podcast guests rarely stems from lack of effort. The real issue lies in fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking tools.
Common pitfalls include:
Many podcast bookers centralize client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, communications, and schedules connected.
More guest sources mean more coordination challenges.
A proven framework for transforming inquiries into confirmed podcast bookings.
Handling outreach, scheduling, and research solo can cause inconsistent guest acquisition.
Track guest inquiries, screenings, and booking stages with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage campaigns and recording schedules.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain all feedback within your workflow.
Real-time tracking of booking progress, outreach effectiveness, and upcoming recordings.