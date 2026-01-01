Centralize patient inquiries, appointment scheduling, and follow-ups in a streamlined, patient-focused workflow.
Growing a physiotherapy practice often stalls not because of skill, but due to disjointed marketing and patient management.
Here’s where challenges typically arise:
Many physiotherapy clinics centralize their patient acquisition and management in one platform to keep leads, tasks, and communication aligned.
More patient touchpoints mean more coordination—ClickUp simplifies it all.
A step-by-step system to turn inquiries into loyal patients.
Managing treatment, scheduling, and marketing solo can make patient growth unpredictable.
Monitor patient inquiries, assessments, and treatment scheduling with clear accountability and timelines.
Generate appointment reminders, patient messages, and educational content quickly using AI.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage patient appointments and campaigns.
Automatically capture patient inquiries and keep all communication within the workflow.
Monitor appointment rates, patient feedback, and clinic growth metrics in real-time.