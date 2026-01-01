Social media platforms, especially Instagram, serve as discovery tools where clients first encounter your work.

Effective tactics include:

Posting niche-specific content regularly (e.g., commercial, editorial, event photography)

Sharing behind-the-scenes peeks and project highlights

Engaging authentically with followers and potential clients

Using location and industry hashtags strategically

Once inquiries arrive, tracking them in ClickUp ensures no lead is overlooked and follow-ups are timely.