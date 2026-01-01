Streamline your client discovery, bookings, menu planning, and follow-ups with one organized system.
Finding personal chef clients often isn't about culinary skill—it falters when marketing, outreach, and booking tasks are scattered across multiple platforms.
Key obstacles include:
Many personal chefs bring client management into one workspace to keep leads, timelines, and communications connected.
More client sources mean more coordination—simplify with smarter tools.
Create a consistent system that turns inquiries into booked events.
Handling cooking, client communication, and marketing solo can make growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Generate proposals, social captions, and outreach emails quickly using AI.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage events and marketing.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep feedback organized within the workflow.
Track booking status, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming events live.