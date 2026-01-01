Centralize lead capture, outreach, approvals, and client communication within one efficient workflow.
Attracting clients in the permit consulting sector often fails due to disjointed marketing, follow-up, and project management systems.
Here’s where issues typically arise:
Many permit consultants streamline client acquisition using a centralized workspace that connects leads, tasks, communications, and deadlines.
Expanding permit channels require tighter coordination and clear workflows.
A reliable system for converting leads into signed clients and approved permits.
Handling permit research, client outreach, and approvals solo can lead to inconsistent growth.
Monitor inquiries, assessments, proposals, and contracts with clear accountability and deadlines.
Quickly generate emails, proposals, and follow-up messages with AI assistance.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to track projects and marketing efforts.
Use Forms to gather inquiries automatically and Comments to centralize feedback.
Track client acquisition metrics, permit statuses, and project deadlines in real time.