Centralize lead tracking, outreach, project scheduling, and follow-ups in one efficient system.
Securing clients for pergola construction rarely hinges on craftsmanship alone. The real struggle arises when marketing, lead capture, and project scheduling are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often breaks down:
Many pergola builders resolve these by consolidating client acquisition into a single workspace, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Expanding marketing channels mean more touchpoints to manage.
An organized system to convert inquiries into booked projects.
Handling construction, client communication, and marketing solo can make growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, estimates, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage builds and campaigns.
Gather inquiries automatically and keep client feedback within the workflow.
Track project progression, marketing results, and upcoming builds in real time.