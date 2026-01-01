Centralize your lead tracking, client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a streamlined workflow tailored for perfume makers.
Attracting clients for your perfume creations is rarely about the fragrance quality alone. Issues arise when marketing, outreach, and booking efforts are fragmented across multiple channels.
Typical breakdowns include:
Many perfume makers benefit from consolidating client acquisition into one workspace where inquiries, tasks, conversations, and timelines are interconnected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
An organized approach to convert scent enthusiasts into loyal customers.
Juggling creation, marketing, and client relations solo often leads to inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and purchases with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to organize launches and client engagements.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback within the workflow.
Monitor sales funnel progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming orders in real time.