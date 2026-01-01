New PDF designers typically secure initial clients through showcasing their portfolio, networking, and small projects that build credibility.

Effective steps include:

Consistently sharing work samples on LinkedIn, Behance, and design forums

Offering trial projects or discounted rates to gain testimonials

Partnering with related professionals like marketers or content creators

Logging all inquiries in ClickUp to ensure no lead is overlooked

Tracking leads as tasks with contact info and follow-ups helps turn casual interest into confirmed projects.