Streamline lead management, outreach efforts, client onboarding, and follow-ups within a unified workflow tailored for payroll professionals.
Winning payroll clients often isn’t about expertise but hinges on how marketing, outreach, and client onboarding processes are organized.
Common breakdowns include:
Many payroll teams centralize client acquisition in one system to keep leads, tasks, and communication connected and visible.
Expanding channels mean more complexity to manage.
Establish a systematic approach to transform inquiries into loyal payroll clients.
Handling payroll operations, client outreach, and compliance solo can disrupt steady growth.
Monitor inquiries, consultations, and onboarding stages with transparent ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline to manage payroll tasks and marketing schedules.
Gather client inquiries via Forms and keep all feedback within the ClickUp environment.
Real-time insights into lead progression, marketing impact, and onboarding timelines.