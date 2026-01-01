Centralize your lead generation, client outreach, project scheduling, and follow-ups in one streamlined workflow.
Securing clients for paving services often hinges less on skill and more on how well you manage marketing, leads, and bookings across disjointed tools.
Issues that typically arise include:
Many paving contractors improve client acquisition by centralizing leads, tasks, communications, and schedules into one cohesive workspace.
As marketing channels expand, coordinating leads and projects becomes more complex.
Establish a clear process to convert inquiries into booked paving projects.
Wearing multiple hats from project execution to client acquisition can hamper consistent growth.
Track inquiries, estimates, and bookings with clear assignments and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage leads and projects.
Use Forms to capture inquiries and Comments to keep communication organized.
Track client acquisition metrics, marketing ROI, and upcoming project deadlines in real time.