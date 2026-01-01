Streamline your client discovery, project proposals, and follow-ups with a unified pipeline tailored for pattern design professionals.
Securing pattern illustration clients often hinges less on artistry and more on managing marketing and outreach efficiently.
Here’s where the process typically breaks down:
Pattern illustrators benefit by organizing client acquisition workflows into one workspace where leads, tasks, and timelines stay connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Create a clear pathway from inquiry to signed project with a structured system.
Managing design, client acquisition, and delivery solo can lead to inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and agreements with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline layouts to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Monitor booking rates, marketing results, and project timelines in real time.