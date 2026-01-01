Centralize lead capture, outreach, project tracking, and client follow-ups into one streamlined system.
Securing pattern design clients isn’t about creativity falling short. It’s when your marketing, outreach, and project tracking happen in disconnected tools that clients slip through the cracks.
Common pitfalls include:
Many pattern designers move client acquisition workflows into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Multiple channels demand smarter coordination.
A systematic approach to turn interest into signed projects.
Wearing many hats—creating designs, marketing, client communication—can lead to inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, proposals, and agreements with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline layouts to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback within tasks.
Track lead flow, booking rates, and upcoming deliverables in real time.