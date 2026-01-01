New painter decorators often build their client base through referrals, local community connections, and small trial jobs. Visibility and prompt responses are key.

Try to:

Showcase your work consistently on social media and community boards

Offer competitive rates for initial projects to build reputation

Network with interior designers, contractors, and real estate agents

Record every inquiry to prevent missed opportunities

Tracking leads in ClickUp helps you manage contact details, inquiry sources, and follow-up tasks, turning casual interest into confirmed jobs.