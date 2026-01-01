Streamline lead generation, outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups within a unified workflow tailored for packaging illustrators.
Securing clients for packaging illustration seldom fails due to skill. The breakdown happens when marketing efforts, outreach, and project bookings are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process often unravels:
Many packaging illustrators centralize client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, projects, conversations, and deadlines connected.
As marketing channels multiply, coordination grows more complex.
Establish a systemized workflow that turns inquiries into confirmed projects.
Handling illustration, client communication, and marketing solo can cause inconsistent growth.
Track inquiries, proposals, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing efforts.
Collect client inquiries via Forms and maintain feedback within task comments.
Track booking progress, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.