Consolidate lead capture, follow-up, bookings, and client management into one streamlined workflow.
Attracting clients for your online workshops doesn’t hinge solely on expertise. It falters when outreach, lead tracking, and booking are scattered across disconnected apps.
Here’s where the cracks begin:
Many hosts centralize client acquisition in one platform so leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines stay connected and visible.
More platforms mean more complexity to manage.
Build a repeatable system to convert leads into confirmed workshop attendees.
Juggling content creation, audience engagement, and client follow-up alone can hinder growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear accountability and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage sessions and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Track booking metrics, campaign success, and upcoming events in real time.