Centralize lead capture, client outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups in one organized system.
Winning office cleaning contracts rarely fails due to service quality. The breakdown happens when lead tracking, outreach, and scheduling are disjointed across platforms.
Here’s where inefficiencies creep in:
Many office cleaning businesses centralize client acquisition inside one platform, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines aligned.
More client channels mean more ways to lose track without the right system.
A clear, repeatable process to turn inquiries into signed contracts.
Juggling janitorial work, client communication, and marketing solo can stall growth.
Track inquiries, estimates, and contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage cleaning jobs and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize client feedback within workflows.
Track booking status, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming cleaning appointments live.