New neon sign makers often secure initial clients through showcasing their portfolio, networking, and offering introductory projects. Key steps include:

Regularly sharing finished pieces on social platforms

Offering discounted or sample projects to local businesses or creatives

Collaborating with event planners or interior designers

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to prevent missed opportunities

Using ClickUp, each lead can be managed as a task with contact info, inquiry source, and follow-up alerts, turning interest into bookings efficiently.