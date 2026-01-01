Streamline your lead capture, outreach, project bookings, and follow-ups within a unified workflow.
Finding clients as a narrative designer often isn’t due to skill gaps. The real struggle lies in managing marketing, outreach, and booking processes that are scattered across multiple platforms.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many narrative designers centralize client management in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected and manageable.
More platforms mean more coordination challenges.
Build a reliable system to transform inquiries into confirmed projects.
Handling storytelling, client communication, and marketing solo can cause uneven client growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and project milestones with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and outreach.
Collect inquiries automatically and keep feedback within the workflow.
Track client acquisition, project status, and marketing effectiveness in real-time.