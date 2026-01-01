Finding clients as a narrative designer often isn’t due to skill gaps. The real struggle lies in managing marketing, outreach, and booking processes that are scattered across multiple platforms.

Here’s where the process breaks down:

Lack of centralized client pipeline: Leads come from LinkedIn, referrals, and email but aren’t tracked cohesively

Leads come from LinkedIn, referrals, and email but aren’t tracked cohesively Irregular follow-ups: Messaging varies per inquiry without a consistent strategy

Messaging varies per inquiry without a consistent strategy Lost inquiries: Emails, DMs, and proposal requests get buried or ignored

Emails, DMs, and proposal requests get buried or ignored Delayed responses: Project deadlines and revisions slow timely client communication

Project deadlines and revisions slow timely client communication Unclear lead prioritization: Not distinguishing high-potential clients from casual inquiries

Not distinguishing high-potential clients from casual inquiries Marketing inconsistency: Content and portfolios are promoted sporadically without a plan

Content and portfolios are promoted sporadically without a plan Administrative overload: Contracts, proposals, and scheduling handled separately

Contracts, proposals, and scheduling handled separately Difficulty scaling: Growing inquiries cause chaos without repeatable workflows

Many narrative designers centralize client management in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected and manageable.