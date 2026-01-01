New nail technicians often gain clients through word of mouth, showcasing portfolios on social media, and offering discounted or trial services.

Helpful steps include:

Consistently posting nail art photos and videos

Offering specials to friends, family, or local influencers

Partnering with salons or beauty events

Logging all inquiries in ClickUp to avoid missed opportunities

Using ClickUp’s task system helps transform casual interest into confirmed bookings by tracking contact info, inquiry sources, and follow-up reminders.