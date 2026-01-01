Centralize your lead generation, outreach, booking, and follow-up processes within a streamlined workflow designed for music promoters.
Success in music promotion hinges less on connections and more on how you manage your outreach and bookings. When tools and processes are scattered, client acquisition suffers.
Key pain points include:
Many music promoters find success by centralizing leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines into one workspace.
More channels mean more coordination — and more opportunity for error.
Craft a repeatable system that converts inquiries into confirmed events and partnerships.
Juggling artist relations, event planning, and marketing solo can lead to inconsistent client growth.
Manage inquiries, meetings, and bookings with clear task ownership and timelines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee events and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Monitor booking statuses, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming events in real time.